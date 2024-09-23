Greene Tabbed Manning Award Star of the Week
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene was one of eight quarterbacks named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week.
Greene was 15-30 for 295 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 87 yards and a touchdown, including showcasing his competitiveness in the final two drives in a Big 12 Conference opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.
With West Virginia trailing by 11 with 5:39 remaining in the game, Greene orchestrated two touchdown drives where he went 6-10 for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting. Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 538 different quarterbacks from 133 schools have been recognized. Sixty-six players were honored during the 2023 season.
Manning Award Stars of the Week
Luke Altmyer, Illinois (21-of-27, 236 total yards, 4 TDs, QBR: 83.9)
Altmyer, who tallied his second four-touchdown game of the season, delivered his final TD of the night in overtime to lift the Fighting Illini to a 31-24 road victory over No. 22 Nebraska in Big Ten action as Illinois improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2011.
Alonza Barnett III, James Madison (22-of-34, 487 total yards, 7 TDs, QBR: 95.5)
Barnett, who passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns while running for 99 yards and two more scores, led the Dukes to the most points ever scored against North Carolina in a 70-50 road victory over the Tar Heels.
Garrett Greene, West Virginia (15-of-30, 382 total yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT, QBR: 78.8)
Greene delivered a pair of touchdown passes in the final 3:27, including the 15-yard game-winner with 26 seconds to go as the Mountaineers came from behind to shock Kansas, 32-28, in Big 12 action.
Blake Horvath, Navy (9-of-12, 403 total yards, 6 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 99.8)
Horvath, who throws for 192 yards and two touchdowns and runs for 211 yards (17.6 yards per carry) and four more scores, tallies the third most yards of offense in school history as he leads Navy to a 56-44 AAC win over previously undefeated Memphis.
Graham Mertz, Florida (19-of-21, 225 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 95.1)
Mertz delivered three first-half touchdowns through the air and then added a third-quarter rushing touchdown as the Gators picked up an SEC road victory, 45-28, over Mississippi State.
John Mateer, Washington State (26-of-46, 501 total yards, 5 TDs, 2 INT, QBR: 78.3)
Mateer, who posted the most yards of total offense by an FBS player so far this season, led the Cougars to 22 fourth-quarter points, including delivering a pair of touchdown passes, to erase a 14-point deficit to force overtime where he scored what proved to be the winning two-point conversion in a wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (25-of-41, 367 total yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 64.6)
Sanders scrambled to his left and threw a 43-yard pass to the end zone for the game-tying touchdown with 0:00 on the clock and the Buffaloes went on to defeat Baylor, 38-31, in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Evan Simon, Temple (17-of-27, 320 total yards, 6 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 81.1)
Simon, who connected on a career-best five touchdown passes while also running for a score, led the Owls to 28 second-half points in a 45-29 home victory over Utah State.
While the Manning Award selected 29 quarterbacks for its preseason Watch List, additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List later in the season. Finalists will be selected in early December and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.