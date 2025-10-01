West Virginia vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
No. 25 BYU is among the top teams in the Big 12 and will look to maintain its perfect record this season against West Virginia ahead of the weekend. The Cougars will host the Mountaineers at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday and are massive 19.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Mountaineers aren’t strangers to being major underdogs this season and have been blown out on several occasions already. They’ve lost by at least 31 points in back-to-back games. However West Virginia has won its last two meetings with BYU.
West Virginia vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- West Virginia: -19.5 (-110)
- BYU: +19.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- West Virginia: +800
- BYU: -1400
Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
BYU vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 3
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- West Virginia Record: 2-3
- BYU Record: 4-0
West Virginia vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
West Virginia
Tye Edwards: Edwards became West Virginia’s lead back when Jahem White suffered a season-ending injury, but was ruled out against Utah last week after being listed as a game-time decision ahead of kickoff. The Mountaineers are struggling to throw the ball without Nicco Marchiol and need a consistent ground attack. Edwards has rushed for 141 yards and three scores on 25 carries and can give his team’s backfield some much-needed reliability.
BYU
Bear Bachmeier: Bachmeier was BYU’s most impactful player against Colorado. The true freshman quarterback threw for 179 yards and two scores to go along with 98 rushing yards against the Buffaloes. Bachmeier is Cougars’ second leading rusher and has four rushing touchdowns on the year. His fingerprints will likely be all over this matchup with West Virginia.
West Virginia vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
The outlook for West Virginia isn’t good here. The Mountaineers have been blown out in two straight contests and will take on a BYU team that’s given up next to nothing at home.
The Cougars have outscored opponents 96-3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium this season. That’s the last thing you want to see as a visiting team that’s scored three touchdowns in its last eight quarters of action. Especially when your preferred starters at quarterback and running back aren’t available.
I trust BYU’s 3-1 record against the spread and stellar home performance over West Virginia’s 2-3 record against the spread. The Mountaineers are clearly struggling to produce on offense with fill-in players and their defense isn’t slowing opposing teams down either.
PICK: BYU -19.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
