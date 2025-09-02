Hammond Russell IV Quick Hits: Evaluating Saturday's Performance and Previews Ohio
The West Virginia Mountaineers are coming off a 45-3 season opening win over Robert Morris on Saturday.
Defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV recorded four tackles and two sacks against the Colonials. The redshirt senior sat with the media on Tuesday and evaluated the defense and looked ahead to the matchup against Ohio.
Grading his performance against Robert Morris and analysis of the defense
“How I did? I would say a B+. I had a few missed assignments, and I had a few mental errors out there.
“The defense as a whole, I would say an A. We were flying around to the ball. I don’t think we had any loafs. No one was being soft. I think we did a pretty good job of playing the assignment and the scheme of coach Alley.”
Challenge of Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro
It’s a challenge we need to take on. This guy is a player – he’s a ball player. We have to be able to keep our integrity on our rushes. We have to be disciplined and if we’re not, that could hurt us a lot because he’s a really great player once he’s out of the pocket. He very dangerous outside of the pocket. He can run, he can throw off the run. So, I would say that challenge is one we need to take up on.
His decision to return to WVU
“I had a meeting with coach Rod, and I asked him what was his plan was and he wanted to win now. So, I was like, of course lest keep as many guys as we could. Definitely the guys who can play ball. That was important to me because those guys that know what to do that’s been here in the program and if we can stick around and they can talk to coach Rod and we can get as many guys that can help and get as many players as we can get out of the portal or wherever else we needed to go.”
