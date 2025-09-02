Rich Rod Fires Back at Trap Game Talk Ahead of WVU’s Road Game at Ohio
After coasting to a 45-3 victory in the season-opener over Robert Morris, West Virginia will face a stiff test this Saturday when it makes the trip over to Athens, taking on the Ohio Bobcats.
Considering the Pitt game is on deck, it's easy for many to assume that this is a "trap game" or "look-ahead spot" for West Virginia. WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez made it clear that the "trap game" narrative does not apply here.
“That’s ridiculous. If they’re thinking about anybody other than Ohio, they need to go somewhere else. It’s as simple as that. I don’t even want them thinking about Saturday. I want them thinking about how I get through Tuesday’s practice. That’s not going to be that difficult for us to manage, I don’t think.”
If you really think about it, I think we're all guilty of buying into these types of narratives surrounding particular games. But once you realize how much preparation goes into a single game, there's no time to be thinking about any other opponent on the schedule. They have several practices, film sessions, meetings, and workouts in the weight room to focus on for this week's game. When all you are talking about is one team, there's no "look ahead" factor to it.
Thinking about Pitt doesn't do anything to help beat Ohio, so why would anyone inside that building think about it? Especially when you consider that a very small number of players have actually played in the Backyard Brawl and truly understand the importance of it. They'll be educated on it next week. For now, it's all Ohio, all the time.
College football is about surviving and advancing, and Rodriguez knows that this Ohio team is going to give them one hell of a battle.
“Their quarterback, I think, is one of the best in the country," he said on Tuesday. "He’s really good, really talented. He can take the play that’s off and make something happen out of it. They were the best team in the MAC, by far, last year. It’s going to be a big challenge. I told our guys we’ve got to learn being comfortable being uncomfortable because we’re going to be in a small locker room, a long bus ride, against a good team with an explosive quarterback. It’s going to be an interesting challenge.”
