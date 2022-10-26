Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU QB Commit Sean Boyle

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest quarterback commit.

West Virginia received a commitment from 2023 quarterback Sean Boyle Tuesday evening. Boyle had committed to UNC-Charlotte following his junior season but when the Mountaineers came calling on Wednesday, the 6'3" 195-lb Charlotte Catholic product decommitted from Charlotte on Sunday before pledging to the Mountaineers. 

Highlights: 

Evaluation:

Boyle has all the mechanics but the lack of Power Five offers is glaring. According to multiple scouts, Boyle hit a growth spurt following his junior season, and worked hard in the offseason, growing around two inches and putting on approximately 20 pounds. Since then, P5 schools have started to take notice but WVU did not waste much time with an official offer. 

It's evident in his highlights the young man is a gamer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's got good instincts in the pocket and has the athleticism to avoid the rush but it's his ability to make the tough throws on the run that stands out on film. He can, and will, tuck it and run. Additionally, he's willing to stand in pocket, take a hit and deliver a deep throw down the sideline. 

Boyle has thrown for 1,407 yards* and 15 touchdowns with a 72.9% completion percentage and has thrown just one interception in eight games.

He currently holds offers from South Florida, Rutgers, James Madison, Connecticut, Memphis and Arkansas State, while garnering interest from Penn State and Wake Forest. 

*stats via MaxPreps

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

WVU Football
Football

WVU Picks Up 2023 QB Commit

By Christopher Hall
Relatively Sports Ep. 2: Interview with Brandon Napoleon
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 15: Former WVU Mascot Ben White Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson
Football

Anderson Forced to Step Up Amid Impaired RB Depth

By Julia Mellett
Sean Martin Previews TCU 2022
Football

WATCH: Sean Martin Previews TCU

By Julia Mellett
Brian Polendey Previews TCU 2022
Football

WATCH: Brian Polendey Previews TCU

By Julia Mellett
Oliver Straw Previews TCU 2022
Football

WATCH: Oliver Straw Previews TCU

By Julia Mellett
Jordan Lesley Previews TCU
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Preview TCU

By Christopher Hall
Graham Harrell Previews TCU 2022
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews TCU

By Christopher Hall