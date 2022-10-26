Highlights + Evaluation of WVU QB Commit Sean Boyle

West Virginia received a commitment from 2023 quarterback Sean Boyle Tuesday evening. Boyle had committed to UNC-Charlotte following his junior season but when the Mountaineers came calling on Wednesday, the 6'3" 195-lb Charlotte Catholic product decommitted from Charlotte on Sunday before pledging to the Mountaineers.

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Boyle has all the mechanics but the lack of Power Five offers is glaring. According to multiple scouts, Boyle hit a growth spurt following his junior season, and worked hard in the offseason, growing around two inches and putting on approximately 20 pounds. Since then, P5 schools have started to take notice but WVU did not waste much time with an official offer.

It's evident in his highlights the young man is a gamer.

He's got good instincts in the pocket and has the athleticism to avoid the rush but it's his ability to make the tough throws on the run that stands out on film. He can, and will, tuck it and run. Additionally, he's willing to stand in pocket, take a hit and deliver a deep throw down the sideline.

Boyle has thrown for 1,407 yards* and 15 touchdowns with a 72.9% completion percentage and has thrown just one interception in eight games.

He currently holds offers from South Florida, Rutgers, James Madison, Connecticut, Memphis and Arkansas State, while garnering interest from Penn State and Wake Forest.

*stats via MaxPreps

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly