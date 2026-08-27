How Good—and How Bad—Can WVU Be in 2026?

Earlier this month, I released my game-by-game predictions for West Virginia, putting them at 7-5. Today, we are going to take a look at what this team's ceiling and floor are.

There is a slight difference between what I believe and what this team is capable of in one way or another. The "hard" ceiling and floor are the absolute extremes, as in there's no way they will finish worse or better than the records listed. My projected ceiling and floor give you an idea of where I expect the Mountaineers' record to fall between.

Let's start with the low end first.

Hard Floor: 4-8

There are a lot of things that would need to happen for West Virginia to match its win total from a year ago, and another bad run of injuries is certainly a part of that equation. This would also be the offense not being quite as explosive as we expect and the defense being toward the bottom of the Big 12. Even in this absolute worst-case scenario, the Mountaineers won't finish worse than 4-8.

Projected Floor: 5-7

Those early-season games against Virginia and Oklahoma State are going to tell us a lot about this team. If they drop both, then a five- or six-win season is certainly possible, especially when you take into consideration that the toughest part of the schedule, on paper, isn't until November. Personally, I don't see how this team, assuming they're largely healthy, only wins four games. That would mean they go 2-8 in their last ten games. Even if they are unable to live up to expectations, they'll find a way to get at least three wins beyond Coastal Carolina and UT Martin.

Projected Ceiling: 8-4

Can they do better? Sure, but I'm not going to set the expectation that high. It would be different if this team had a bunch of returning starters and overall production, but while they are more experienced, they come from all over and are learning a new system. To expect better than eight wins from a team with 80+ new faces is an unfair ask. Of course, everyone would like to see more than 8-4, but that type of season in year two would restore hope.

Hard Ceiling: 9-3

No one has a clue how this is all going to work out. This team could be MUCH better than even the most optimistic person expects. I wouldn't be shocked if I sell them a little short on the ceiling and they beat it by a game in a near-perfect-world scenario. Still, given the brutal stretch in November, I do not see 10 wins being possible.