How Many Future Head Coaches Does WVU Have on Its Current Football Staff?

Rich Rodriguez has a nice balance of seasoned veteran coaches on his staff and a crop of promising youngsters who are looking to climb the ladder.

A fan recently asked me which coaches on WVU's staff could be future head coaches for my weekly mailbag, but I decided to write an article on the topic instead to get a little more in-depth.

So, here you are. The three coaches, I believe, have an opportunity to be a head coach one day.

Zac Alley, Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

For Alley, it's only a matter of when, not if. Some Mountaineer fans are hoping that he can be Rich Rod's successor and get the coach-in-waiting tag at some point in the near future. While that would be ideal for a transition, especially if the defense is playing well, I'd be surprised if he were still on staff by the time Rodriguez decided to hang up his whistle. If the defense takes a major leap this year and plays well again in 2027, I'd be willing to bet he'll have several head coaching opportunities, possibly even at the Power Four level.

Travis Trickett, Senior Offensive Assistant

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight ends coach Travis Trickett against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes, although Trickett isn't currently in a coordinator or position coach role, I'm putting him on here. The dude knows offense, has coached multiple positions, has called plays, is a heck of a recruiter, and has the experience needed to oversee an entire operation, which he is sort of doing now in a floater role for WVU. He loves West Virginia, and I'm not sure how interested he would be in being a head coach, but he is certainly qualified to get his first gig at the Group of Six level.

Pat White, Asst. QBs Coach, Assistant to the Head Coach

Oct 28, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers former quarterback Pat White is honored with the 2007 Mountaineer football team during the first half at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Yeah, I know it's early, but I can see it being a possibility down the line, assuming he decides to stick around in the coaching industry. Power Four level? Probably not. Group of Six? Maybe. FCS? Why not? You mean some team at the lower level wouldn't want to take a shot on White at some point? Yes, he was a legendary player, but he understands the game of football at an extremely high level and knows how to connect with players and their families. Right now, the thing he lacks is experience. Once he's got a few more years under his belt at this level and gets into a more significant role, some school should give him serious consideration.