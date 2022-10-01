Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Longhorns.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) at Texas Longhorns (2-2, 0-1)

Where: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)

Kickoff: Approx. 7:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

