Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Virginia Tech

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Hokies.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1)

Where: Lane Stadium (Blacksburg, VA)

Kickoff: Approx. 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Versus Graphic FN
Football

Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: WVU at Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Aug 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Celtics Summer League head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during a game against the Orlando Magic at Cox Pavilion.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mazzulla 'Likely' to become Celtics Interim Head Coach

By Christopher Hall
Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 2, 2022; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Grant Wells (6) throws a pass against Old Dominion Monarchs defensive end Amorie Morrison (4) during the third quarter at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Football

Virginia Tech Depth Chart

By Christopher Hall
Taijh Alson(12), Dante Stills (55), Kaden Prather celebrate with the Black Diamond Trophy at midfield after knocking off No. 15 Virginia Tech.
Football

PREVIEW: West Virginia Faces a Daunting Hokie Defense

By Christopher Hall
Zach Frazier
Football

Daniels and Frazier Have Trust Built Through Trio of Games

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_19052923_168388579_lowres
Football

Virginia Tech's Depth Chart vs West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19022911_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Have Changed Towards WVU

By Schuyler Callihan