How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Baylor

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Bears.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) vs Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly), and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

