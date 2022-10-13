How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Baylor

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) vs Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

