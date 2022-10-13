How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Baylor
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Bears.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) vs Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1)
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)
Kickoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_, Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly), and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.
