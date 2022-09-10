How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Jayhawks.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) vs Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)
Kickoff: Approx. 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com
LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.
