How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Towson

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (0-2) vs Towson Tigers (2-0)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.