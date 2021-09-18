September 18, 2021
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Virginia Tech

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Hokies.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to improve to 2-1 on the season later this afternoon and regain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy when they take on the 15th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies. 

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia (1-1) vs No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0)

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, WV)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates:

Screen Shot 2021-09-18 at 11.23.25 AM
