How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Arizona
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3).
West Virgina vs. Arizona Series History
This marks the first meeting between the two programs.
When: Saturday, October 26
Location: Tucson, Arizona, Arizona Stadium
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: FS1
Announcers: Alex Faust (PBP), Robert Smith (analyst)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are tied with Texas A&M as the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-79-4 (.713) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 5-10 in games played on Oct. 26, including 2-6 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2013 at Kansas State (L 12-35).
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 101-15 when winning the turnover battle West Virginia has reached 100 yards on the ground 41 times in the Neal Brown era.
- Overall, the Mountaineers are 30-11 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 22 of the last 23 games, dating back to 2022.
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 5 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 10 in fewest penalties per game.
- WVU's offense is ranked No. 44 nationally for most possession time in 2024 (31.07).
- WVU's offense is ranked No. 12 nationally for the highest amount of first downs (168) posted for the season.
- West Virginia's rushing attack is ranked No. 24 nationally in most yards per game (202.1).
- WVU's offense is ranked No. 33 nationally for passing yards per completion (13.14).
- The Mountaineers are tied for the second-most fourth downs converted (13) in FBS football in 2024.
- WVU’s defense also has recorded multiple sacks in a game in 10 of the last 12 games.
- The Mountaineer defense has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 25 of the last 28 games.
- West Virginia has held 16 of its last 19 opponents to fewer than 300 yards passing.
- The Mountaineer defense is ranked No. 40 nationally in red zone percentage (.800).
- Garrett Greene is ranked No. 18 nationally for passing yards per completion (13.66).
- Greene is No. 28 nationally for rushing yards per carry (6.2).
- Greene is No. 40 nationally for most total offense yards per game (260.4).
- According to PFF College, Wyatt Milum is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, grading out at 92.1%. His 90.1 run-blocking grade is tied for No. 2 and his pass-blocking grade is No. 5. He has played 193 snaps and not allowed a pressure, a sack or a quarterback hit.
- Jahiem White has 28 missed tackles forced to lead WVU, Greene has 21 and CJ Donaldson Jr. has 20.
- TJ Jackson is ranked No. 16 nationally for most tackles for loss per game (1.4).
- Jackson is ranked No. 8 in the Big 12 for most sacks per game (0.50).
- Michael Hayes II is ranked No. 15 nationally for field goal percentage (.889).