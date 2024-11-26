How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4, 5-3) are on the road to take on the Teas Tech Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) Saturday for the 14 meeting between to the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Series History
West Virginia leads 7-6
When: Saturday, November, 30
Location: Lubbock, TX, Jones AT&T Stadium (60,454)
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. EST
TV: FS1
Announcers: Eric Collins (PBP), Spencer Tillman (analyst)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 200-80-4 (.711) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- West Virginia has won 11 Big 12 Conference games over the past two years, ranking No. 2 during that time.
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 104-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- Overall, the Mountaineers are 32-12 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 25 of the last 27 games, dating back to 2022.
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 4 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 6 in fewest penalties.
- West Virginia's rushing attack is ranked No. 22 nationally in most yards per game (197.5) among FBS schools and No. 7 in Power Four.
- WVU ranks No. 38 nationally in first-down offense (243 The Mountaineers are tied for No. 1 nationally among FBS schools and No. 1 in Power Four in fourth downs converted (23) in 2024.
- WVU’s defense has recorded multiple sacks in 11 of the last 16 games and at least four tackles for loss in 27 of the last 32 games.
- West Virginia has held 18 of its last 23 opponents to fewer than 300 yards passing.
- WVU's defense is ranked No. 23 nationally for most defensive touchdowns this season (2)
- The Mountaineer rushing defense is tied for No. 38 nationally among Power Four, holding its opponents to 135.3 ypg. WVU's opponents have been held to 130 yards or less in seven of 11 games.
- WVU is ranked No. 15 in punt return defense (3.9), No. 27 nationally in kickoff return defense (17.27) and No. 28 in kickoff returns (23.4)
- Jahiem White has 40 missed tackles forced to lead WVU, Garrett Greene has 31 and CJ Donaldson Jr. has 28. Greene is ranked No. 11 among FBS quarterbacks
- Greene is ranked No. 31 nationally for passing yards per completion (13.03) and most total offensive yards per game (261.8) and No. 45 nationally in rushing yards per carry (5.59).
- According to PFF College, Wyatt Milum is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, grading out at 90.1. His (85.2) run-blocking grade is No. 5 and his pass-blocking grade (88.8) is No. 5. He has played 289 snaps and has not allowed a sack, or a quarterback hit and six pressures
- According to PFF College, TJ Jackson II has a 90.8 grade against the run, ranking No. 1 nationally and an overall grade of 83.1, ranking No. 20.
- Jackson is ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 38 nationally for most sacks per game (0.59).
- Tyrin Bradley Jr. ranks No. 8 nationally for most fumble recoveries (2).
- Josiah Trotter (5) and Anthony Wilson Jr. (9) rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in tackles per game (7.8)
- Michael Hayes II is ranked No. 12 nationally for field goal percentage (.917).
- Preston Fox is ranked No. 26 nationally for most combined kick return yardage (409).