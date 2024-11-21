How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. UCF
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 4-3) host the UCF Knights on Senior Day Saturday afternoon for the fourth meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. UCF Series History
West Virginia leads 3-0
When: Saturday, November, 23
Location: Morgantown, WV, Mountaineer Field (60,000)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPNU
Announcers: Mike Monaco (PBP), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are tied with Texas A&M as the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-80-4 (.710) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 6-9 in games played on Nov. 23, including 4-2 at home. The last time WVU played on Nov. 23 was in 2019 against Oklahoma State (L/20-13).
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 103-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- Overall, the Mountaineers are 31-12 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 24 of the last 26 games, dating back to 2022.
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 5 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 7 in fewest penalties.
- West Virginia's rushing attack is ranked No. 28 nationally in most yards per game (197.2).
- WVU ranks No. 31 nationally in first-down offense (223).
- The Mountaineers are tied for No. 1 nationally among Power Four Football in fourth downs converted (19) in 2024.
- WVU’s defense has recorded multiple sacks in 11 of the last 15 games and at least four tackles for loss in 27 of the last 31 games.
- West Virginia has held 17 of its last 22 opponents to fewer than 300 yards passing.
- WVU's defense is ranked No. 17 nationally for most defensive touchdowns this season (2).
- The Mountaineer rushing defense is tied for No. 37 nationally among Power Four, holding its opponents to 131.2 ypg. WVU's opponents have been held to 130 yards rushing or less in six of 10 games.
- WVU is ranked No. 14 in punt return defense (3.3), No. 31 nationally in kickoff return defense (17.41) and No. 38 in kickoff returns (21.95).
- Jahiem White has 39 missed tackles forced to lead WVU, Garrett Greene has 28 and CJ Donaldson Jr. has 25.
- Greene is ranked No. 21 nationally for passing yards per completion (13.47), No. 24 nationally in rushing yards per carry (6.2) and No. 28 nationally for most total offense yards per game (273.6).
- According to PFF College, Wyatt Milum is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, grading out at 91.3%. His 89.6 run-blocking grade is No. 2 and his pass-blocking grade (88.2) is No. 4. He has played 264 snaps and has not allowed a sack a quarterback hit and five pressures.
- According to PFF College, TJ Jackson II has a 90.5% grade against the run, ranking No. 2 nationally.
- Jackson is ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 46 nationally for most sacks per game (0.55).
- Tyrin Bradley Jr. ranks No. 8 nationally for most fumble recoveries (2).
- Josiah Trotter and Anthony Wilson Jr. rank No. 2 in the Big 12 in tackles per game (7.8).
- Michael Hayes II is ranked No. 15 nationally for field goal percentage (.909).
- Preston Fox is ranked No. 30 nationally for punt return average per game. He also is No. 32 nationally for most combined kick returns (333).