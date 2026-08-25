How to Watch WVU vs. Coastal Carolina: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Year two of stint No. 2 for Rich Rodriguez in Morgantown is about to get underway. West Virginia enters the 2026 campaign with a lot of unknowns but a heightened level of excitement throughout the state. West Virginia will open the lid on the season on September 5th by welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Below, you'll find TV and radio information, in addition to kickoff time, series history between the two, and odds for the matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 5th, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

TV/Streaming: TNT

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Series History: West Virginia leads 1-0

The 'Eers and Chanticleers have met only once on the football field, which occurred all the way back in 2010. It's wild to think that was sixteen years ago already...yikes, I'm feeling old. West Virginia blanked Coastal, which was an FCS team at that time, by a 31-0 score. Geno Smith completed 20-of-27 pass attempts for 216 yards and two touchdowns while throwing an interception. Noel Devine rushed for 111 yards and a score on 23 carries. Coastal's offense was limited to just 186 total yards and went 2/14 on 3rd downs.

The Mountaineers, as you would expect, are huge favorites for this Week 1 contest, currently listed at -21.5. On the money line, Coastal Carolina is +1060 while West Virginia is -2300. The over/under is at 58.5. WVU was 6-4 against the spread in its final ten games last season.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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