Ja'Corey Hammett Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Thursday, West Virginia University linebacker Ja'Corey Hammett announced on social media he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The redshirt freshman had not seen any action since arriving on campus after suffering a season ending ACL injury during his senior season at Miami Northwestern High School.

Hammett was expected to play at BANDIT but with Lanell Carr and Jared Bartlett retaining most of the reps, he moved to middle linebacker in the spring in more of a versatile role behind transfer Lee Kpogba.

The Miami native will have four years of eligibility remaining but any college football player entering the portal after May 1 will not be guaranteed immediate eligibility for the 2022 season.

Hammett committed to the University of Miami before de-committing and signing with West Virginia as part of the 2021 class. He also held offers from Florida State, Pitt, Arkansas, Nebraska, Maryland and Tennessee, to name a few.

