Jarret Doege is Confident & Prepared for the 2021 Season

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege is entering his second season as the starter, and all eyes are on redshirt senior. In year two of head coach Neal Brown, the offense made strides, nearly doubling their output in the running game led by Leddie Brown. Meanwhile, the ground game appears to have taken another major step to possibly being one of the best rushing attacks in the Big 12 Conference this season. Still, the passing game will have to take major steps if the Mountaineers are going to make a run at the conference title.

Naturally, most of the blame falls on the shoulders of the quarterback, whether it’s fair or not. But, of course, the receiving corps shoulders a lot of the blame with what seemingly was a never-ending stretch of dropped passes.

As for Doege, the emphasis during the spring practice period was pocket mobility, meaning he did not necessarily have to be a dual-threat quarterback but move within the pocket and have the inner clock to get outside the pocket to buy some time while keeping his eyes downfield.

On Wednesday, Doege talked about continuing to work on his pocket presence.

“The main focus has been moving in the pocket, realizing when to run and realizing when to take a sack – just situational football,” said Doege.” I’ve gotten a lot better at just moving in the pocket – maybe one little, small move, and making that throw helps a lot. And just throwing on the run, not keeping my body in awkward situations, and making throws.”

Then, he gave a glimpse of how he is training on his own.

“I’ve been doing a ton of different drills,” said Doege. “Just having a bag right there in my face and making a throw with someone standing right there in my face or making a small movement to get away from the bag and getting a couple of inches to where I can make a throw.”

Despite the offensive struggles, Doege said the biggest difference for the offensive unit is confidence, and it’s at every position.

“I think we had a really great spring. There really wasn’t a bad practice. Maybe an average practice, but I think that’s when you’re getting somewhere is when you have an average practice over a bad practice,” said Doege. “Then, in the summer, we’ve been having some player-led practices. So, I’ll run the offensive player practice, and we’ll do those about three times a week. So, we’re getting a lot better, and there’s huge confidence in our offensive right now.”

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly