Josh Chandler-Semedo Earns USA Today All-Bowl Team Honors

West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo is selected to the USA Today all-bowl team
On Thursday, USA Today Sports released its USA TODAY Sports' college football all-bowl team that included West Virginia University linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo in the Mountaineers 24-21 win over the Army Black Knights in the 62 annual Liberty Bowl. 

Chandler-Semedo tallied 13 tackles, 10 of them solo, including a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble, and a game-clinching interception at the West Virginia 25-yard line with 30 seconds remaining in the game to hold off the Black Knights for the Mountaineers first bowl win since the 2016 Cactus Bowl. 

West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, left, celebrates his game-ending interception against the Army Black Knights in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

The junior from Canton, OH, finished the season registering 46 tackles (26 solos), three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and an interception in six appearances on the year. 

