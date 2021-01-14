Josh Chandler-Semedo Earns USA Today All-Bowl Team Honors

On Thursday, USA Today Sports released its USA TODAY Sports' college football all-bowl team that included West Virginia University linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo in the Mountaineers 24-21 win over the Army Black Knights in the 62 annual Liberty Bowl.

Chandler-Semedo tallied 13 tackles, 10 of them solo, including a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble, and a game-clinching interception at the West Virginia 25-yard line with 30 seconds remaining in the game to hold off the Black Knights for the Mountaineers first bowl win since the 2016 Cactus Bowl.

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The junior from Canton, OH, finished the season registering 46 tackles (26 solos), three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and an interception in six appearances on the year.

