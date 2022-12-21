JT Daniels Finds a New Home

According to ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel, former West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels has committed to Rice University. It will mark his fourth program since 2018 (USC, Georgia, WVU)

Daniels threw for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 appearances last season.

For his collegiate career, Daniels has thrown for 6,947 yards and 45 touchdowns.

