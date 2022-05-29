Skip to main content

JT Daniels to Hold Football Skills Camp

WVU quarterback JT Daniels is holding an offensive skills position camp in June

West Virginia quarterback and Heisman hopeful JT Daniels announced he is holding a quarterback and skill positions football camp for elementary and middle schoolers on Monday, June 13 at Mylan Park beginning at 9:00 am and running through until noon. 

Daniels is entering his first season at WVU after beginning his career at USC where he played 11 games as a true freshman before a season ending injury in the opener the following season sidelined the sophomore before transferring to Georgia. 

Daniels took command of the offense in the backend of the 2020 season, finishing the regular season 3-0 and a win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws the ball during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Missouri and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Georgia won 43-6.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, the Irvine, California native had the to-be 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs off to a 5-0 start before missing games due to an injured latissimus dorsi and Stetson Bennet IV took over the starting reigns. 

Daniels has thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns for his career with a 63.8% completion percentage. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nov 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Former West Virginia Mountaineers player Major Harris waves to the crowd during a ceremony to retire his No. 9 after the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Major Harris Street Dedication in July

By Christopher Hall37 minutes ago
USATSI_18045601_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU Pitcher John Means Avoids Arbitration

By Schuyler Callihan10 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-10T104207.996
Recruiting

2023 WR Nathan Stewart Reveals College Choice

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-28 at 8.54.14 AM
Football

WVU Alum Named One of College Football's 'Rising Stars' in Coaching

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
CSU cornerback Rashad Ajayi signals quiet to his bench after breaking up a pass against CU during the final Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium on Friday Aug. 30, 2019.
Football

OFFICIAL: Rashad Ajayi Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher HallMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 8.24.31 AM
Recruiting

2022 WVU Target Decommits From Virginia Tech

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 11.49.46 AM
Recruiting

Important Summer Dates for WVU Football Recruiting

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia Eliminated from the Big 12 Championship

By Christopher HallMay 26, 2022