JT Daniels to Hold Football Skills Camp

West Virginia quarterback and Heisman hopeful JT Daniels announced he is holding a quarterback and skill positions football camp for elementary and middle schoolers on Monday, June 13 at Mylan Park beginning at 9:00 am and running through until noon.

Daniels is entering his first season at WVU after beginning his career at USC where he played 11 games as a true freshman before a season ending injury in the opener the following season sidelined the sophomore before transferring to Georgia.

Daniels took command of the offense in the backend of the 2020 season, finishing the regular season 3-0 and a win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, the Irvine, California native had the to-be 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs off to a 5-0 start before missing games due to an injured latissimus dorsi and Stetson Bennet IV took over the starting reigns.

Daniels has thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns for his career with a 63.8% completion percentage.

