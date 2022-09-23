WATCH: JT Daniels Virginia Tech Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-2) handled the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.

QB JT Daniels spoke, following the win, about coverage options, offensive line physicality, outplaying the VT defense, and red zone execution.

