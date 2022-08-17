Kenny Robinson Kicked Out of Practice for Second Straight Day

Former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson has been removed from practice for the second day in a row for fighting in the Panthers-Patriots joint practices.

Tuesday, Robinson was involved in a scuffle with Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson.

"Yeah. Me and Coach Belichick talked about it," said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. "If a fight happens, we'll just throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights. We came here not to fight. We came here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of other guys that that didn't escalate into a big thing. For us, it was a couple of younger guys - we're here to get better. We don't anyone to get hurt. We wanted to stay off the ground and work together."

Unfortunately, Robinson found himself in the middle of it all again in Wednesday's practice. Robinson delivered a hard hit on Wilkerson in a live special teams drill which resulted in him exiting the field on a cart. The very next play some pushing and shoving led to punches being thrown by both teams.

