Know Your Foe: Breaking Down the Kansas Offense

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday at 6:00 pm EST and will be streaming on ESPN+.

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a 56-10 drubbing of Tennessee Tech to open the season. The Jayhawks 56 points were the most scored in a season opener since 1912 when the Jayhawks shutout St. Mary’s 62-0 on Oct. 5, 1912. It also marked the most points scored at home since the Jayhawks defeated Nebraska, 76-39, on Nov. 3, 2007.

Kansas racked up 502 yards of total offense with an eye-opening 297 rushing yards. Devin Neal led the team with 108 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown run. Last year as a freshman, Neal rushed for 707 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 appearances – missing the season finale versus West Virginia. Sevion Morrison had a team-high eight carries for 70 yards and a touchdown last week.

Sep 2, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass as he is hit by Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (55) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels propels the offense. He made his debut against rival Kansas State last season coming in for an injured Jason Bean and has remained the Jayhawks starting signal caller.

His first start of the 2021 season came in the 57-56 overtime win over Texas, throwing for 202 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 45 yards and a TD. He followed it with 255 yards a pair of touchdowns and ran for another 37 yards and a TD in a three-point loss to TCU.

Daniels was able to get his yards through the air (249) against West Virginia in the season finale, but the Mountaineers picked off two passes to hold off the pesky Jayhawks 34-28.

Daniels went 15-18 for 189 yards and a touchdown in the quarters of play in season opener against Tennessee Tech.

Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold are the teams returning receiving leaders from 2021, combining for 565 yards and 6 touchdowns on 49 receptions a year ago. The pair combined for six receptions for 83 yards in the opener.

