Know Your Foe: Iowa State Offensive Breakdown

Iowa State comes into the weekend with one of the top passing offenses in the Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) are on the road to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

The Cyclones have struggled to run the ball this season after having a pair of NFL running backs on their roster in David Montgomery, and with the latest departure, 2021 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Breece Hall, the Cyclones have struggled to find their footing, ranking last in the league in rushing yards per game in conference games at 97.3.

Leading the rushing attack is junior Jirehl Brock with 420 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Sep 24, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) looks for a throw against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers is third in the league in passing yards, averaging 268.9 yards per game and 2021 All-Big 12 first team selection Xavier Hutchinson leads the conference in receiving with 103.8 ypg and a team-best five touchdowns on the season. Sophomore Jaylin Noel has hauled in 42 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns from the slot and tight end DeShawn Hanika is steadily finding his role with nine receptions for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

