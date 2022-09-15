Know Your Foe: Towson Defensive Breakdown

The Towson Tigers are 2-0 on the season after defeating Bucknell 14-13 on the road to open the season and then followed it with a 29-21 win over Morgan State in the home-opener.

The Towson defense will give the Mountaineer offense a 3-4 look.

The Tigers return two defensive linemen with Vinnie Shaffer anchoring the middle of the line and Jesus Gibbs coming off the edge. Gibbs has been selected to the 10th Annual Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List and was featured on Bruce Feldman's 2022 College Football "Freaks" List as one of the top college football players with unique physical abilities. The two have combined for 19 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.

Sep 6, 2014; Morgantown, WV, USA; Towson Tigers head coach Rob Ambrose on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Manning the middle is senior linebacker Ryan Kearney. He has a team-leading 13 tackles while his counterpart Mason woods is second on the team with 12 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack and the lone Towson interception.

Redshirt senior corner Charles Peeples is one of two starters returning in the secondary along with redshirt senior safety Robert Topps III.

