Know Your Foe: Virginia Tech Defensive Breakdown

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech (2-1) Hokies in a battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night at 7:30 pm EST, with the action broadcasting on ESPN.

Under first year head coach Brent Pry, the program returned the iconic Virginia Tech lunch pail - a Hokie tradition introduced by former co-defensive coordinator Rod Sharpless in 1995, Pry’s first stint with Tech as a graduate assistant (1995-98). The pail symbolizes the blue-collar approach of the Hokies’ football defense and developed by former defensive coordinator Bud Foster. The battered pail travels wherever the Hokies go, and its care is entrusted to a defensive leader.

The Virginia Tech program embracing its history has apparently paid off, defensively, through the first three games, notching wins over Boston College and Wofford while suffering a shocking season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion.

Pry brings his version of the 4-3 defense from Penn State to Blacksburg and has his Hokies ranked fifth in the nation in total defense (201.1 ypg), third in rushing defense, allowing a mere 42 yards per game, and the Hokies defense is getting off the field with a 17.1 % third down opponent percentage, ranking third in the country. Additionally, the Hokie defense allows an average of 12.3 points per game which ranks 16th nationally.

Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong (bottom) and defensive back Jalen Stroman (26) along with Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (right) tackle Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY

Senior linebacker Dax Hollifield and safeties Chamarri Conner and Nasir Peoples return after earning 2021 All-ACC Honorable mention, and currently lead the team in tackles.

Hollifield tops the list with 23 tackles, including tied for a team-best three tackles for a loss with defensive end TyJuan Garbutt. Connor’s 19 tackles rank second on the team with a team-high 10 solo tackles and Peoples comes in third with 13 tackles.

Defensive ends CJ McCray and Cole Nelson have combined for 4.5 sacks with Nelson at the top with 2.5.

