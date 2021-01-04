Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Kyle Poland Earns NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invitation

West Virginia long snapper Kyle Poland earns a spot in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, West Virginia long snapper Kyle Poland accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. 

After serving as the backup his first three years, Poland took over at long snapper finishing the season without incident and registering a tackle versus Texas Tech. 

The postseason all-star game allows draft-eligible college football players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts and coaches. 

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl canceled the game in November due to COVID-19 and announced that they will take an alternative approach, "an innovative, virtual experience intended to educate, equip and empower participants," and will still be able to strategically engage with this year’s class of prospects in the press release. 

