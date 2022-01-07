Leddie Brown Accepts Invitation to the NFL Combine

On Friday, West Virginia running back Leddie Brown revealed on Twitter that he has accepted an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine that will be held March 1-7.

"Blessed to be one step closer to achieving my lifelong goal of playing in the NFL. I have accepted the invitation to the 2022 NFL combine!"

Brown finished the season with 1,065 rushing yards after rushing for 1,010 yards in 2020, marking the first Mountaineer to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Justin Crawford (2016-17.) He finished his career with 2,888 yards on the ground with 27 touchdowns and 86 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns.

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

