Leddie Brown Announces His Future Intentions

When the West Virginia University Mountaineers step onto Chase Field to take on the Minnesota University Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, they will do it without starting running back Leddie Brown.

Brown announced on Twitter that he will opt out of the Bowl game to prepare for the NFL.

"First, I would like to thank the state of West Virginia for being the most loyal college fan base, always showing out, and supporting me throughout my entire collegiate career. The fans have made my time here at WVU a memorable experience," said Brown in his statement."

"I would like to thank my teammates. Thank you to (WVU head coach) Neal Brown and (running backs coach) Coach (Chad) Scott for your devotion to helping me on and off the football field. Helping me develop as a leader and a man, as well as master my craft to allow me to take my talents on to the next level.

"Thank you to Coach Mike (Joseph) and the entire strength and staff for pushing me to my greatest athletic ability.

"After much thought and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to opt-out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to focus on preparing for my lifelong dream. Thank you Mountaineer nation for your unwavering passion and support."

Brown ends his career with 2,888 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns and 86 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns.

