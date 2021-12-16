Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Leddie Brown Announces His Future Intentions

    West Virginia running back Leddie Brown makes his decision whether or not to play in the bowl game
    Author:

    When the West Virginia University Mountaineers step onto Chase Field to take on the Minnesota University Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, they will do it without starting running back Leddie Brown.

    Brown announced on Twitter that he will opt out of the Bowl game to prepare for the NFL.

    "First, I would like to thank the state of West Virginia for being the most loyal college fan base, always showing out, and supporting me throughout my entire collegiate career. The fans have made my time here at WVU a memorable experience," said Brown in his statement."

    "I would like to thank my teammates. Thank you to (WVU head coach) Neal Brown and (running backs coach) Coach (Chad) Scott for your devotion to helping me on and off the football field. Helping me develop as a leader and a man, as well as master my craft to allow me to take my talents on to the next level. 

    "Thank you to Coach Mike (Joseph) and the entire strength and staff for pushing me to my greatest athletic ability. 

    Read More

    "After much thought and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to opt-out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to focus on preparing for my lifelong dream. Thank you Mountaineer nation for your unwavering passion and support."

    Brown ends his career with 2,888 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns and 86 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Leddie Brown Announces His Future Intentions

    24 seconds ago
    Zach Frazier
    Football

    Zach Frazier Earns AFCA Second Team All-American

    42 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 12.53.14 AM
    Recruiting

    Full List of West Virginia's Class of 2022 Signees

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_10385471_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Pat White Lands New Coaching Job

    7 hours ago
    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 49

    22 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 12.28.35 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: TE De'Carlo Donaldson Signs with West Virginia

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17016901_168388579_lowres
    Recruiting

    Neal Brown Comments on Several Members of WVU's 2022 Signing Class

    Dec 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 11.40.22 AM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: WR Jeremiah Aaron Signs with West Virginia

    Dec 15, 2021