Leddie Brown Joins the 2,000 Yard Club

Brown rushes for a career-high 161 yards to go over 2K yards for his career

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown had a career-high 161 yards on the ground against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. Additionally, he hit a career-long 80-yard touchdown run on West Virginia's second play from the line of scrimmage.

Brown took the handoff from quarterback Jarrett Doege and burst through the middle of the line 80 yards untouched for the Mountaineer touchdown and the early 7-0 advantage. The run put Leddie Brown over 2,000 yards for his career, becoming the 20th Mountaineer to eclipse the mark.

"Our scout team was giving us looks all week. We’ve been running that play all week against that look, so I knew exactly what to do once I got the ball,” said Brown.

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

He punished the Hokie defense all afternoon, running downhill, lowering his shoulder, and bulling over Hokie defenders. He ran with a purpose, maybe a little ticked off after only rushing for a combined 104 yards in the first two games.

"[I was] Just believing my read keys and believing in myself and my offensive line. My offensive line did a phenomenal job today."

Brown currently sits 18th all-time in career rushing yards in program history with 2,088 yards.

Leddie Brown and the Mountaineers have another tough test as they turn the page and prepare to travel to Norman, OK, to take on the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners at 7:30 and broadcasting on ABC.

All-Time WVU Leading Rushers

1. Avon Cobourne (1998-2002) 5,164

2. Pat White (2005-08) 4,480

3. Noel Devine (2007-10) 4,315

4. Amos Zereoue (1996-98) 4,086

5. Steve Slaton (2005-07) 3,923

6. Artie Owen (1972-75) 2,648

7. Robert Walker (1992-95) 2,620

8. Quincy Wilson (1999-2003) 2,608

9. Robert Alexander (1977-80) 2,474

10. Wendell Smallwood (2013-15) 2,462

11. Justin Crawford (2016-17) 2,237

12. Undra Johnson (1985-88) 2,212

13. Kennedy McKoy (2106-19) 2,198

14. Bob Gresham (1968-70) 2,181

15. Garrett Ford Sr. (1965-67) 2,167

16. Major Harris (1987-89) 2,161

17. Adrain Murrell (1990-92) 2,097

18 Leddie Brown (2018-21) 2,088

19. Rasheed Marshall (2001-04) 2,040

20. Rushel Shell III (2013-16) 2,010)

