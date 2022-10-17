Skip to main content

Legg Earns Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg garners Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released its week seven award winners with West Virginia kicker Casey Legg bringing home Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. 

Legg hit the game-winning field goal with 33 seconds left in the game to give WVU a 43-40 win over No. 23 Baylor on Thursday night. He also made a 23-yarder in the second quarter and connected on all five of his PAT attempts for 11 points in the game. He is 10-for-10 on field goals this season and has 11 career multi-field goal performances, including three in 2022. Legg ranks No. 8 in program history in career field goals made (36) and in kick scoring (183 points)

Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown also was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. He improved to 12-for-12 on field goal attempts this season, marking the second consecutive game and third in his career with four field goals. He has the nation’s longest active streak of consecutive field goals made at 15 and improved his streak of consecutive PATs made to 66. Brown is first in the nation in kicker scoring (11.0 points), second in field goals made (2.0) and fourth in scoring among all positions.

