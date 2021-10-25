Legg Earns Big 12 Specialist of the Week

In addition to a Lou Groza Star of the Week selection, West Virginia kicker Casey Legg earns the Big 12 Conference Specialist of the Week.

Legg went 3-4 on field goals attempts, including a season-high 49 yarder to go along with a pair of field goals from 38 and 27 yards out and a perfect 3-3 on extra-point attempts.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

On the year, the Charleston, WV, native is 13-14 on field goals tries and 20-20 on extra-point attempts.

