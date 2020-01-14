MountaineerMaven
Louisville Wide Receiver Transfers to West Virginia

Daniel Woods

According to multiple reports, Louisville graduate transfer wide receiver Keion Wakefield has enrolled at West Virginia and will join the team as a walk-on for spring practice. Wakefield appeared in 21 career games for the Cardinals, making seven catches for 80 yards in his four years on campus. He will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, joining a wide receiver group that is expected to be among the strongest for Neal Brown's team heading into the 2020 season.

A three-star recruit from Louisville’s Male High School, Wakefield committed to the program under former head coach Bobby Petrino and redshirted in his first season. He suffered a severe knee injury during 2017 fall practice, forcing him to miss every game. Depth was added to the Cardinals’ receiver room with his return in 2018, appearing in 10 games, making one catch for seven yards as a redshirt sophomore. His final season at Louisville was also his best, catching six passes for 73 yards, seeing the field in 11 contests. He also returned two kicks for 44 yards.

News broke on December 2 that Wakefield would transfer upon his graduation later that month. With the wave of early enrollees reaching campus at West Virginia, his decision was revealed. He becomes the fifth Mountaineer to enroll for the spring semester, joining three scholarship players, freshmen Garrett Greene and Reese Smith and junior college transfer Quay Mays, along with junior college walk-on quarterback Matt Cavallaro. Two more players are expected to enroll soon, freshman Jairo Faverus and junior college transfer Jackie Matthews.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Not much experience but still has some playing time against decent competition. Should be a good addition to the WR core

