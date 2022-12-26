Skip to main content

LSU Tight End Kole Taylor Commits to the Mountaineers

West Virginia adds tight end

On Christmas night, West Virginia received a commitment from LSU transfer tight end Kole Taylor.

In three seasons at LSU, Taylor recorded 17 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. His productions is spread out through his career despite playing 13 of his 17 career games last season. 

He has three years of eligibility remaining. 

