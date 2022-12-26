LSU Tight End Kole Taylor Commits to the Mountaineers

On Christmas night, West Virginia received a commitment from LSU transfer tight end Kole Taylor.

In three seasons at LSU, Taylor recorded 17 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. His productions is spread out through his career despite playing 13 of his 17 career games last season.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly