Lyons Returns to Alabama

A week following his departure from West Virginia University, Shane Lyons returns to the University of Alabama as Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer announced Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne on Monday.

Lyons served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15 before returning to his alma mater in 2015 where he served the last eight years as Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President at West Virginia

"Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama," said Byrne in a release by the University. "We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team."

With 35 years of experience in athletics administration, the 2021 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year is recognized as a leader in the space having held positions at the national level as well as two NCAA Division I FBS institutions and two Division I conference offices.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia University athletics director Shane Lyons walks along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

"I want to thank Greg Byrne for this tremendous opportunity to return to The University of Alabama," said Lyons. "I have great respect for Greg and Alabama Athletics, and I am looking forward to returning to Tuscaloosa. My previous time at Alabama provided me with great opportunities, and I am eager to join Greg's team and help the Crimson Tide continue to have one of the best and most successful departments in the nation."

While at West Virginia University, Lyons led a department of 18 varsity sports, 250 employees and approximately 500 student-athletes while serving on the President's Executive Leadership Team. In 2021, as part of his Climbing Higher facilities master plan, he unveiled a complete overhaul of WVU football's Milan Puskar Center and opened a new Olympic Sports Performance Center. Additionally, he oversaw the opening of a $45 million aquatic and track facility that benefits both WVU and the local community.

Lyons was released from his duties at WVU last Monday and Rob Alsop stepped in as interim AD until a replacement can be found.

