Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Mahone and Staley Named to the Academic All-District Two Team

Both will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, the CoSIDA named West Virginia University redshirt seniors, safety Sean Mahone and kicker Evan Staley were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Football Team and will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting for inclusion on the All-America team.

They mark the 26th and 27th CoSIDA Academic All-District selections from the West Virginia football team since 2001.

Mahone posted a 3.60 grade point average, earning his bachelor’s degree in management information systems and finished his master’s of business administration degree this May with a 3.69 GPA. Mahone had 54 tackles (34 solos) on the field, including two tackles for a loss and interception, earning Second Team All-Big 12 Conference by Pro Football Focus. 

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Staley completed his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology with a 3.35 GPA and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in safety management, boasting a 3.75 GPA. On the field, Staley has hit 39 career field goals and 115-of-116 extra points for 232 points in 40 career games at WVU. He ranks No. 6 for extra points made, No. 7 on the school’s all-time field goals made list and the all-time kick scoring list.

West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Evan Staley (30) attempts a field goal in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium.

Sept, 1 2018; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Evan Staley (30) attempts a field goal in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Mahone and Staley Named to the Academic All-District Two Team

Mountaineer Field
Football

A 12-Team College Football Playoff Proposal is on the Table

Tykee Smith
Football

WVU Football Transfer Tracker

WVU Football
Football

WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 11.42.18 AM
Recruiting

2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye: 'WVU Made an Amazing Impression on Me'

USATSI_16232626_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alek Manoah Shows Grit in Start vs White Sox

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

341 Mountaineers Named to Spring Big 12 Honor Roll

Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 32: Thank the Critics