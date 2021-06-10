Mahone and Staley Named to the Academic All-District Two Team

Both will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting

On Thursday, the CoSIDA named West Virginia University redshirt seniors, safety Sean Mahone and kicker Evan Staley were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Football Team and will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting for inclusion on the All-America team.

They mark the 26th and 27th CoSIDA Academic All-District selections from the West Virginia football team since 2001.

Mahone posted a 3.60 grade point average, earning his bachelor’s degree in management information systems and finished his master’s of business administration degree this May with a 3.69 GPA. Mahone had 54 tackles (34 solos) on the field, including two tackles for a loss and interception, earning Second Team All-Big 12 Conference by Pro Football Focus.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Staley completed his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology with a 3.35 GPA and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in safety management, boasting a 3.75 GPA. On the field, Staley has hit 39 career field goals and 115-of-116 extra points for 232 points in 40 career games at WVU. He ranks No. 6 for extra points made, No. 7 on the school’s all-time field goals made list and the all-time kick scoring list.

Sept, 1 2018; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Evan Staley (30) attempts a field goal in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

