Mahone and Staley Named to the Academic All-District Two Team
On Thursday, the CoSIDA named West Virginia University redshirt seniors, safety Sean Mahone and kicker Evan Staley were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Football Team and will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting for inclusion on the All-America team.
They mark the 26th and 27th CoSIDA Academic All-District selections from the West Virginia football team since 2001.
Mahone posted a 3.60 grade point average, earning his bachelor’s degree in management information systems and finished his master’s of business administration degree this May with a 3.69 GPA. Mahone had 54 tackles (34 solos) on the field, including two tackles for a loss and interception, earning Second Team All-Big 12 Conference by Pro Football Focus.
Staley completed his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology with a 3.35 GPA and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in safety management, boasting a 3.75 GPA. On the field, Staley has hit 39 career field goals and 115-of-116 extra points for 232 points in 40 career games at WVU. He ranks No. 6 for extra points made, No. 7 on the school’s all-time field goals made list and the all-time kick scoring list.
