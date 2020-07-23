Mahone, James, and Doege are Nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy

A trio of West Virginia University Mountaineer Football players was named to the Wuerffel Award Watch List Thursday afternoon. Junior quarterback Jarret Doege, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sam James and senior safety Sean Mahone are nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."

The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 8. The presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 52 All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 19, 2021, in Fort Walton Beach.

All three Mountaineers are leaders in the program's accountability teams with Doege leading the standings.

In a release by the University, activities that these players and their teammates could be involved in include visiting their friends at the WVU Medicine Children’s on a regular basis and serving as mentors, assisting the Mountaineer Day of Play to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle for children, reading at schools, community cleanup days, building and repairing houses for people in the community and serving as a Big Brother just to name a few of their activities.

Sean Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles on the season, two sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup on 12 starts from the cat-safety position. Additionally, earning Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Sam James rewrote the West Virginia freshman record book in 2019 taking the top spot from Dakiel Shorts Jr with 69 receptions for 677 yards along with two touchdowns earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Jarrett Doege appeared in four games last season and started three. He led the Mountaineers to two wins in the final three games of the season, both on the road, including beating nationally ranked Kansas State. The Bowling Green transfer finished the season going 79-of-120 passing for 818 yards and seven touchdowns.

