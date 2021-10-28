Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Mahone Named Campbell Trophy Finalist

    West Virginia safety Sean Mahone selected as a Campbell Trophy finalist
    Author:

    On Wednesday, West Virginia safety Sean Mahone was selected as one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. In addition, the 13 finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.

    "We are extremely proud to announce the finalists for this year's Campbell Trophy," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy recipient) and Eli were NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. "These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. As strong leaders in the vein of the trophy's namesake Bill Campbell, they all serve as living examples that the Future For Football is bright. We are excited to honor their hard work and outstanding leadership with postgraduate scholarships."

    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

    Mahone is currently second on the team in tackles with 33, including three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble and an interception.

    The four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was in the top five on the team in tackles with 54 stops (34 solos), two tackles for loss, an interception, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

    In 2019, Sean Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup on 12 starts from the cat-safety position. 

    Mahone posted a 3.6 grade point average while earning his bachelor's degree in management information systems. He finished his master's of business administration degree this May, posting a 3.69 GPA.

    The senior safety was named Academic All-America second-team presented by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) as announced today by the organization in July. 

    Finalists must be:

    · A senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility

    · Have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale

    · Have outstanding football ability as a first team player

    · Have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

    The trophy was named in honor of the late William V. Campbell, the former chairman of Intuit, former player and head coach at Columbia University and the 2004 recipient of the NFF's Gold Medal, The William V. Campbell Trophy has become the most prestigious and desirable "academic" award in college football. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

    William V. Campbell Trophy Finalists

    Troy Andersen, LB – Montana State (3.91 GPA - Agricultural Business)

    Thomas Booker, DE – Stanford (3.88 GPA - Economics & Communication)

    Mike Caliendo, OL – Western Michigan (3.90 GPA - Biomedical Sciences)

    Sean Clifford, QB – Penn State (3.45 GPA - Public Relations)

    Cameron Dukes, QB – Lindsey Wilson [KY] (3.89 GPA - Physical Education & Health)

    Patrick Fields, DB – Oklahoma (3.82 GPA - Accounting)

    Matt Henningsen, DE – Wisconsin (4.00 GPA - Electrical Engineering)

    Aidan Hutchinson, DE – Michigan (3.54 GPA - Applied Exercise Science)

    Joshua King, LB - U.S. Merchant Marine Academy [NY] (3.73 GPA - Marine Engineering)

    Charlie Kolar, TE – Iowa State (3.99 GPA - Mechanical Engineering)

    Henry Litwin, WR – Slippery Rock [PA] (3.66 GPA - Safety Management)

    Sean Mahone, S – West Virginia (3.60 GPA - Management Information Systems)

    Grant Morgan, LB – Arkansas (3.66 GPA - Kinesiology)

    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
