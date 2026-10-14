MAILBAG: NIL Breakdown, Two-Year Contracts, Defensive Shakeup + More

Part two of this week's WVU football mailbag is live! Let's jump right into some more questions from our friends on X.

Q: What is the breakdown on spending on offense vs. defense in NIL monies?

A: According to Rich Rod, it's pretty even. Details of the money they are paying out are not public knowledge, and I don't see that ever happening unless the NCAA requires every school to be transparent about it. No one knows exactly. There are a bunch of numbers thrown out there, some of which are way off from what I've been told. I do believe it is a pretty even split, though, which just means there were more misses or guys that didn't pan out on that side of the ball compared to the offense.

Q: Why is Rich stubborn to make any changes on defense and will he wake up and do that or risk getting fired first?

A: Changes in what way? Schematically? Personnel-wise? Staff? Nothing is going to happen with the coaching aspect of it; at least I wouldn't anticipate anything during the season. This is Alley's defense, and there isn't another coach on staff who has FBS play-calling experience on that side of the ball. Andrew Warwick was the DC at Jacksonville State for a year in 2018 when they were in the FCS, though. Making staff changes isn't going to do anything. They have to just put their head down and find answers, and as far as making changes schematically or personnel-wise, Rich Rod isn't as hands-on with the defense, but he probably is a little bit more now after the way things have gone in recent weeks. The change I would expect is guys playing different positions or some guys that we haven't seen much of getting more opportunities. And to the second part of your question, no. It's only 18 games in. Rich is 100% secure, as he should be. Give it time; the results will come.

Q: Can one issue be that guys like Matt Sieg are on two-year contracts, and an out is if Zac is not there next season?

A: I don't think so. I get what you're asking, but no. No coach is ever going to make a decision on anything based on a certain player/player's future. Sieg isn't going anywhere, nor is he tied to a certain coach being in place. I know no one wants to hear this, but this is what most teams that have an entirely new defense look like. They may not be as bad as West Virginia has been over the past three weeks, but they have the talent to get out of this rut and not play as poorly as they have.

Q: I know Zac is the DC, but the secondary looks very poorly coached. Are Rod West and Gabe Franklin the problem?

A: I'm not pointing the blame at any one coach or player. I think everyone in that building would agree with me in saying that when a particular unit is playing this badly, there's enough blame to go around, and that everyone involved with that unit can be better in some way, shape, or form. The secondary has been underwhelming, yes, but I think part of it is due to not getting much pressure on the quarterback. They are averaging eight pressures per game in league play right now. The broken coverages are absolutely part of the problem, but it's not all on one position or level of the defense. It's everything.

Q: Can we fire everyone and start over? We are on track for back-to-back losing seasons. This is unacceptable.

A: I know the frustration is at what feels like an all-time high, but let's see how things play out. If they miss out on a bowl game, I'd have to think there will be some changes and that doesn't necessarily mean with the staff or personnel either. It could be philosophy, recruiting approach, etc. Here's the one thing I keep telling everyone: As frustrating as the last eight years have been, you have to draw a line in the sand and not combine Neal Brown's tenure with what is going on now. This is only halfway into year two. They made significant progress on the offensive side of the ball, so now they just have to do the same thing defensively. I understand everyone wants results now, but it'll come.

Q: Can the defense get ANY worse?

A: I mean, technically, yes, but I don't know that it really can. They gave up 28 points in 10 plays last week to Arizona. It's hard to play much more poorly than that. The defense ranks toward the bottom in most statistical categories at the moment, too. The only way this thing can go is up. This week feels like a good bounce-back opportunity for them. Even if they give up 400 yards and 30 points, it sure as heck beats 500 yards and 45+ points.

Q: How in the heck does WVU give up gobs of receiving yards to backup players?

A: Bad eyes, giving up inside leverage, and biting on the run instead of dropping to your mark in coverage. A lot of the same stuff we saw against Oklahoma State and Iowa State. When those types of things are happening, it doesn't matter if it's the starters or the walk-ons. It's more frustrating when it's backups doing it to you, for sure, but it's not because they outworked you. It's just not doing your one-eleventh.

Q: 70 degrees and no rain, yet the stadium is nowhere close to being full. Is it time for Wren to panic?

A: No. Losing two games in a row (going into that one), with the way the defense had played, and you're facing a team you have virtually no history with for a noon kick is a recipe for an average crowd. It was still a good atmosphere, and the crowd played a factor at times, but they didn't capitalize on it.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.