MAILBAG: Season-Altering Win, Big 12 Chances, Injuries, Defensive Turnaround + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: Obviously don’t want to get ahead of myself, but how much does this start to the season change the ceiling of this team? All of a sudden, a bowl-hopeful team is looking like they could compete for 9 wins.

A: In the present, I don't think it changes much. There is still a lot of football left, and now you have to play with everyone praising you and talking you up. We'll see how they respond. At the end of the season, though, I do think there's a good chance we look back on this game and say that the win did ultimately change the direction of this team. I'm not sure how else to describe it, other than that I wouldn't overreact to one game versus a Power 4 opponent, albeit a good one, and that's whether they won or lost. I do have confidence in this group continuing to get better, though, because we aren't seeing the same glaring issue pop up every week. Sucky answer, but I hope I gave some clarity.

Q: What position group has made the biggest turnaround from the first two games?

A: I would have to say linebackers for sure. Ashton Woods, Ben Cutter, and Isaiah Patterson have all played fairly well, and to be honest, much better than I was anticipating. Woods, in particular, has been the biggest surprise of all. I'm interested to see how they perform, though, against a team that likes to sling it around. We'll see that this weekend with Oklahoma State.

Q: Can we replicate this success in Big 12 play, brother? My prediction is yes.

A: Absolutely can. Just have to take it one week at a time and stay even-keeled. The one thing that makes me confident this season will be a successful one is that this group acts like pros. They stay calm, don't panic, and just keep playing hard regardless of the score and situation. It's a very mature group and when you have that, you have a chance.

Q: How is Bray and Krahe?

A: I don't have anything definitive, but I think those two guys will be okay. It sounds like Bray just got the wind knocked out of him, and Krahe did come back in the game, albeit with a big tape job. I assume we will get some sort of update tonight from Rich during his radio show. Also, don't forget: starting this week, teams will have to submit an injury report throughout the practice week, so we will get daily updates. I will have those posted here on the website, so keep your eyes peeled.

Q: Defense improving or did scheme change? Looked good.

A: Defense just played better. No scheme change. It helps that Virginia didn't really challenge them vertically much, but still, a really good game from a pressure standpoint: 23 total, which would have tied for the 2nd-most they had in a game last year.

Q: Is UVA actually good, or did WVU just dominate them? Hawkins looks like a player.

A: I do think Virginia is pretty good and will still win eight or nine games. What they aren't is a dark-horse national title contender, which everyone was painting them as after that showing over NC State in Week 0. Hawkins is a dude. I'm not trying to be one of those "I told you so guys," but there's a reason why I talked about him the way I did all offseason. He is just different.

Q: Defense looked solid against Virginia, so what the heck was going on the first 2 games? Also, you got an updated season record prediction? We play like that for the rest of the year and call me crazy, but I can see 10-2.

A: Personally, I think it was just the result of a bunch of new guys in the system learning their roles and how to play in this scheme. Trust me, it's still far from a polished product, and they could be in trouble when they face teams that like to air it out more, but they've done a GREAT job- not good- against the run and have done a phenomenal job of generating pressure through three games. Those are two things you can build around. And I'm glad you asked about updated record prediction. I will have a full article on that out either today or tomorrow.

Q: Are we back? Are the Hawk haters apologizing yet?

A: Last week was a major step in the right direction. I still think there's a little more work to do before you can say WVU is "back," but you'd be right to feel optimistic and have those thoughts. The only reason I say not back yet is that if they were to lose to Oklahoma State or Iowa State, everyone is going to be raising hell and saying this team isn't as good as we thought. That win over Virginia, though, could tilt the season in a completely different direction.

Q: How do you feel about saying the offense would only score 17 points this weekend after being so high on Hawkins and now doubting he could score?

A: I was pretty spot on the first two weeks, so where's the love for that? Haha, look, I'm never going to be 100% on predictions. If so, I would be chilling on a beach somewhere in a multi-million-dollar mansion. It was not "doubting" Hawkins could score. It was more respect for what Virginia's defense could do and knowing that if the run game didn't get going, Rich Rod can be stubborn with the run and not throw the ball enough to move it and score. They did have success on the ground and did throw it enough, and that's why they won. Also, not the first time I picked against West Virginia, and they won. There have been plenty of times I've picked them, and they lost, too. It ain't easy, haha.

Q: Can we go 7-2 in conference play this year? (Conference losses to TTU and Utah).

A: 7-2 is tough. It's not impossible, just tough. These first two Big 12 games against Oklahoma State and Iowa State will tell us a lot about where this team is headed. The Pokes are a good football team, and while Iowa State is in a massive rebuild, that place is a house of horrors. If they get to the Arizona game, which is the start of a two-game homestand, with a 5-0 mark, oh boy... it could get really interesting. Even 1-1 in the next two isn't the end of the world, but certainly can't drop both games. And no, I don't see that happening.

Q: Do you believe yet?

A: I always had belief in this team, or else I wouldn't have picked them to win seven games, nearly doubling their win total from a year ago. My uncertainty lay more in not knowing what their true ceiling was. And even after the Virginia game, I'm still not 100% sure if this group is headed for 8 wins, 9, 10, or more. What I do know is this is a solid football team that continues to get better every week. Teams that get better every week typically end up playing meaningful football late in November.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.