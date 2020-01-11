MountaineerMaven
Matt Moore Promoted to Assistant Head Coach

Schuyler Callihan

Yesterday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced the hires of Gerad Parker and Jeff Koonz. 

Parker, whom comes from Penn State, will assume offensive coordinator duties along with coaching the receivers. He takes the place of Xavier Dye, who left for the same position at South Florida last month. 

Koonz comes over from Ole Miss and will be assigned to inside linebackers and the role of special teams coordinator. Koonz has a history of coaching experience in the Big 12 with stops earlier in his career at Iowa State and Texas. 

With Parker coming on board, Neal Brown did some shuffling around and promoted co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore to assistant head coach. Moore will still be in charge of the offensive line and running backs coach Chad Scott will remain co-offensive coordinator, partnering with Parker. 

Although the coaching staff is currently full, Neal Brown and his staff are looking into the possibility of bringing back a former West Virginia coach as an analyst, which you can check out here. 

