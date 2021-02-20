Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Michigan Transfer Ben VanSumeren Finds a New Home

Linebacker Ben VanSumeren announces his destination
On Saturday, Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren has chosen to transfer to in-state rival Michigan State. 

Earlier in the week, VanSumeren told Mountaineer Maven that "I want to make a decision in the next 2 weeks. I have narrowed it down to WVU, Michigan State, Indiana, Arizona, and Northwestern."

The Bay City, MI native, provided some depth for the Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball at running back early in his career.  VanSumeren carried the ball nine times for 20 yards and a touchdown in 2019 before making the flip over to the defensive side. He appeared in all six of Michigan's games this past season and tallied seven tackles.

