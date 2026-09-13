Mike Hawkins Jr. Did Something That Hasn't Been Done Since Pat White

West Virginia's offense looks vastly improved through the first two weeks of the season, and a big reason for that is the play they are getting from starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., who has been lights out.

In yesterday's dominating 52-7 win over UT Martin, Hawkins didn't have to do much, but when he did put it in the air or call his own number, he made big things happen. He completed 5/7 passes for 155 yards and two scores and rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.

The first rushing touchdown of the day was one for the highlight reel, putting a linebacker in a blender in the open field and then just running away from everyone, going untouched for the 71-yard score. That would end up being the longest rushing touchdown by a West Virginia quarterback since Pat White's 76-yard scamper against South Florida in 2005. White also had a 69-yard rushing score against Syracuse in 2006.

"I thought Mike, you know, I thought he played really well. He obviously has the ability to make big plays with his feet. I thought he saw the field well," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said about Hawkins' game against UT Martin. "Whatever he played, a little more than a half, I thought he was really sharp, and he'll keep the more experience he gets in our offense, I think, the more comfortable he will even be. But I thought he played well."

Hawkins doesn't care how he gets the job done, as long as it gets done. "I like them both (running and passing). I like to sit back there and just sling it around, but if I have to run, I’ll go get it.” He also confirmed what we've all assumed with the offense not showing much in these first two games, stating, “I don’t think they’ve seen everything yet. It’s kind of early in the season, but whatever our head coach calls, we’re going to go out and execute to our best, so you got to account for both."

It's going to be a lot of fun seeing this offense open up with Hawkins being unleashed in the passing game, challenging teams vertically, especially if Prince Strachan is able to suit up for next week's game against Virginia. It might be a small sample size, but Hawkins definitely looks the part in Rich Rod's offense.