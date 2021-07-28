Mike O’Lauglin Named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List
West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin was recently named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end selected by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.
O'Laughlin has hauled in 21 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown during his Mountaineer career. Heading into his redshirt junior season, he is expected to be a bigger piece in the passing game after starting all nine games a year ago. West Virginia has been young at the tight end position under head coach Neal Brown, who is now entering his third year into the program and is also anticipating more production from the position.
O'Laughlin has also developed into one of the team leaders this offseason and he held the top stop on the offseason accountability standings until recently when his quarterback Jarret Doege snagged the top ranking.
2021 John Mackey Preseason Watch List
Jalen Wydermeyer - Texas A&M
Nick Muse - South Carolina
Jahleel Billingsley - Alabama
Arik Gilbert - Georgia
John Samuel Shenker - Auburn
Hudson Henry - Arkansas
Darnell Washington - Georgia
Keon Zipperer - Florida
Jake Ferguson - Wisconsin
Peyton Hendershot - Indiana
Sam Laporta - Iowa
Brenton Strange - Penn State
Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
Chigoziem Okonkwo - Maryland
Charlie Mangieri - Northwestern
Austin Allen - Nebraska
James Mitchell - Virginia Tech
Will Mallory - Miami
Garrett Walston - North Carolina
Braden Galloway - Clemson
Brandon Chapman - Wake Forest
Camren Mcdonald - Florida State
Lucas Krull - Pittsburgh
Jelani Woods - Virginia
Charlie Kolar - Iowa State
Austin Stogner - Oklahoma
Chase Allen - Iowa State
Cade Brewer - Texas
Mike O’laughlin - West Virginia
Travis Koontz - Texas Tech
Ben Sims - Baylor
Cade Otten - Washington
Greg Dulcich - UCLA
Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford
Jake Tonges - California
Teagan Quitoriano - Oregan State
Cole Fotheringham - Utah
Brady Russell - Colorado
Michael Mayer - Notre Dame
Isaac Rex - Byu
Sean Dykes - Memphis
Josh Whyle - Cincinnati
Grant Calcaterra - Smu
Cole Turner - Nevada
Trey Mcbride - Colorado State
Derrick Deese - San Jose State
Saniel Bellinger - San Diego State
Joshua Simon - Wku
Hayden Pittman - Uab
Leroy Watson - Utsa
Thomas Odukoya - Eastern Michigan
Ryan Luehrman - Ohio
Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
Roger Carter - Georgia State
Henry Pearson - Appalachian State
Johnny Lumpkin - Louisiana
