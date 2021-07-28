Mike O’Lauglin Named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin was recently named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end selected by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

O'Laughlin has hauled in 21 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown during his Mountaineer career. Heading into his redshirt junior season, he is expected to be a bigger piece in the passing game after starting all nine games a year ago. West Virginia has been young at the tight end position under head coach Neal Brown, who is now entering his third year into the program and is also anticipating more production from the position.

O'Laughlin has also developed into one of the team leaders this offseason and he held the top stop on the offseason accountability standings until recently when his quarterback Jarret Doege snagged the top ranking.

2021 John Mackey Preseason Watch List

Jalen Wydermeyer - Texas A&M

Nick Muse - South Carolina

Jahleel Billingsley - Alabama

Arik Gilbert - Georgia

John Samuel Shenker - Auburn

Hudson Henry - Arkansas

Darnell Washington - Georgia

Keon Zipperer - Florida

Jake Ferguson - Wisconsin

Peyton Hendershot - Indiana

Sam Laporta - Iowa

Brenton Strange - Penn State

Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State

Chigoziem Okonkwo - Maryland

Charlie Mangieri - Northwestern

Austin Allen - Nebraska

James Mitchell - Virginia Tech

Will Mallory - Miami

Garrett Walston - North Carolina

Braden Galloway - Clemson

Brandon Chapman - Wake Forest

Camren Mcdonald - Florida State

Lucas Krull - Pittsburgh

Jelani Woods - Virginia

Charlie Kolar - Iowa State

Austin Stogner - Oklahoma

Chase Allen - Iowa State

Cade Brewer - Texas

Mike O’laughlin - West Virginia

Travis Koontz - Texas Tech

Ben Sims - Baylor

Cade Otten - Washington

Greg Dulcich - UCLA

Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford

Jake Tonges - California

Teagan Quitoriano - Oregan State

Cole Fotheringham - Utah

Brady Russell - Colorado

Michael Mayer - Notre Dame

Isaac Rex - Byu

Sean Dykes - Memphis

Josh Whyle - Cincinnati

Grant Calcaterra - Smu

Cole Turner - Nevada

Trey Mcbride - Colorado State

Derrick Deese - San Jose State

Saniel Bellinger - San Diego State

Joshua Simon - Wku

Hayden Pittman - Uab

Leroy Watson - Utsa

Thomas Odukoya - Eastern Michigan

Ryan Luehrman - Ohio

Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina

Roger Carter - Georgia State

Henry Pearson - Appalachian State

Johnny Lumpkin - Louisiana

