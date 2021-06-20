Miller Joins West Liberty Coaching Staff

On Thursday, West Liberty University head football coach announced the hiring of former West Virginia University star Julian Miller as the Hilltoppers' new defensive line coach.

"I'm really excited to bring Julian into our program," Waialae said in a release by the University. "He has played and coached at a very high level, and we're really looking forward to seeing him get a chance to start working with our players. One of the biggest plusses is that Julian is also an extremely gifted recruiter. Central Ohio has been very good for us in the past, and we think he can get us back in there competing for some of the top talent from that area."

Miller spent his first three years in the coaching ranks at West Port High School in Ocala, Fla. before returning to Morgantown in 2018 as a defensive graduate assistant at WVU. Then, he moved to Concord, where he coached spring ball this year prior to joining WLU.

Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department

"I'm very appreciative to Coach Waialae for this opportunity to grow my coaching career," Miller said. "I really enjoy the competition, building relationships with the players and seeing them mature and develop as individuals and as athletes. I'm also looking forward to helping out on the recruiting trail. The facilities here at West Liberty are outstanding and the people have been great. I can't wait to get started."

Miller, an All-Big East performer, racked up 27.5 sacks during his career (2007-2011) rank second in program history behind Canute Curtis (34.5), and his nine sacks in 2009 and 2010 places those seasons in the programs top 10. Additionally, he tied for the program record in sacks in a game with four against Pitt in 2011.

