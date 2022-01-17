Milum Earns Third Freshman All-American Honor

On Monday, the Football Writers Association of America’s named West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum to its Freshman All-America Team, marking his third All-American selection.

The Kenova, WV, native played in 12 games at right tackle in 2021, starting eight in his first year. He played 622 offensive snaps and finished the season with 29 knockdowns, 17 great blocks, and had eight games without allowing a sack.

Milum also earned Freshman All-American status from The Athletic and ON3’s True Freshman teams in December.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly