Mountaineer Mantrip: Iowa State Edition
West Virginia arrives to take on the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones
The West Virginia Mountaineers host the 22nd ranked Iowa State Cyclones at 2:00 pm EST and will be streaming on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers are 5-4 all-time versus the Cyclones. However, Iowa State has won the last three meetings.
