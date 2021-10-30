Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Mountaineer Mantrip: Iowa State Edition

    West Virginia arrives to take on the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones
    The West Virginia Mountaineers host the 22nd ranked Iowa State Cyclones at 2:00 pm EST and will be streaming on ESPN+. 

    The Mountaineers are 5-4 all-time versus the Cyclones. However, Iowa State has won the last three meetings. 

