Mountaineer Mantrip: Iowa State Edition

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the 22nd ranked Iowa State Cyclones at 2:00 pm EST and will be streaming on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers are 5-4 all-time versus the Cyclones. However, Iowa State has won the last three meetings.

13 Gallery 13 Images

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly