October 2, 2021
Mountaineer Mantrip: Texas Tech Edition

West Virginia host Texas Tech during homecoming
Author:

It's homecoming week in Morgantown and the West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Texas Texas Tech Red Raiders for their Big 12 Conference home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 and televised on ESPN2. 

The Mountaineers arrived for Mountaineer Mantrip at 1:08 as they made their way to Mountaineer Field in a sea of Mountaineer fans.

